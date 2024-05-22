West Bengal, Odisha brace for heavy rainfall in respite from heatwave | Rain updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of West Bengal and Odisha along the Bay of Bengal coast are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, May 25, due to a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal coast on Wednesday. A low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal coast on Wednesday is likely to bring rain to West Bengal and Odisha.

“A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May,” the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The IMD indicated that this system will likely move northeastwards and develop into a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24. It is expected to continue moving northeastwards and further intensify thereafter.

Rainfall prediction

- IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places on May 25, with heavy rainfall at isolated spots likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal, and Balasore district of Odisha.

- Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in many places on May 25, with heavy rainfall at isolated spots likely over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur.

- The weather agency advised fishermen not to venture into the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from Thursday, May 23 and into the North Bay of Bengal from Friday, May 24 onwards. Fishermen already at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.

- A cyclonic circulation lies over East Bangladesh and its neighbouring areas, and a trough extends from Haryana to East Bangladesh in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, with isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand during the next seven days.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on May 26.