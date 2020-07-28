Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:40 IST

West Bengal government withdrew complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9 on Tuesday, in view of the upcoming festival in the country.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August(2/2) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) July 28, 2020

“After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions,” it also said.