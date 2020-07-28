e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

Jul 28, 2020
Police personnel stand guard outside a sealed residential complex in Kolkata.
Police personnel stand guard outside a sealed residential complex in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

West Bengal government withdrew complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9 on Tuesday, in view of the upcoming festival in the country.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

“After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions,” it also said.

