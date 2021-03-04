IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD
Representational Image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT archive)
Representational Image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT archive)
india news

Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 [Friday] and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6 [Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:12 AM IST

Many parts of northwest India are likely to receive rain and thunderstorm on March 6 and 7 under the influence of a Western Disturbance, according to India Meteorological Department.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 [Friday] and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6 [Saturday].

Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 6 and 7. Snowfall is also likely over higher reaches in these regions.

Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on March 6 and 7 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 7.

Also Read | Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 6 and 7. Light rain or drizzle with lightning and hail is very likely over the northern plains also--over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 7.

“The approaching WD is intense. We are expecting light rain and thunderstorms in parts of northern plains also especially Punjab and northern Haryana. In Delhi, there may be light rain on March 7. Temperatures will increase till March 7 and then drop by a couple of degrees when the WD moves away. There are good winds also over NW India blowing at about 20 kmph now,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 28-33 degrees C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Thane on February 21. (File photo)
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Thane on February 21. (File photo)
india news

Six states contribute 86% of daily new Covid cases: Govt data

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 AM IST
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week-on-week basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said this happens to that part of Bollywood that stands straight.
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said this happens to that part of Bollywood that stands straight.
india news

News updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee do not surprise NCP, Sena

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will soon take up the case of Maratha quota law's validity.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will soon take up the case of Maratha quota law's validity.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC rules out immediate hearing on pleas challenging Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • The petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu quota law have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli took this decision while initiating a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of its own.(HT file)
A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli took this decision while initiating a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of its own.(HT file)
india news

Weight in claim for declaring persons linked with judicial functions frontline

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The court took this decision after receiving communication by Ramesh Gupta, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India had been rated as “free” in Freedom House’s reports for 2018, 2019 and 2020, though its scores on a scale of 100 had declined during this period from 77 to 71.(AP)
India had been rated as “free” in Freedom House’s reports for 2018, 2019 and 2020, though its scores on a scale of 100 had declined during this period from 77 to 71.(AP)
india news

India downgraded from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’ in democracy report

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • The report titled “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege” said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT archive)
Representational Image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT archive)
india news

Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:12 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 [Friday] and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6 [Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US policy with regard to Kashmir has not changed, Price said.(AP)
The US policy with regard to Kashmir has not changed, Price said.(AP)
india news

US welcomes steps taken to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:09 AM IST
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the US, at the same time, continues to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
india news

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee going on: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said this happens to that part of Bollywood that stands straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
india news

SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:14 AM IST
In their petitions, the women army officers have alleged that the directions were not being complied with in "letter and spirit".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
india news

LIVE: Canada panel recommends 4 months gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
READ FULL STORY
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
india news

Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:49 AM IST
  • India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
india news

Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
india news

2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
india news

Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP