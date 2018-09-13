What pride is Vasundhara Raje celebrating: Sachin Pilot on Gaurav Yatra

Hitting out at Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday questioned the BJP leaders for ignoring the state for five years.

“In the election year, she is taking out Gaurav Yatra, BJP president Amit Shah is visiting the state but where were they for nearly five years? The BJP rules the Centre as well as Rajasthan, but the condition of the state has deteriorated. It raises the question on what gaurav (pride) is Raje celebrating,” Pilot said.

Addressing a public meeting during the Sankalp Rally in Parbatsar (Nagaur), he said the people are suffering and farmers’ funeral processions being taken out. “The CM should call off the Yatra and redress their grievances. Raje has played with peoples’ sentiments and breached their trust. In these five years, people was never her priority.”

“The BJP came to power with the promise of bringing down inflation but the prices of petrol, diesel and gas has overburdened the common man. The BJP has worked to divide people in name of caste and religion,” Pilot said.

Claiming that the Congress, despite being in the opposition, never let the public helpless and stood by them, he said: “We assure that when Congress forms the government, it will be of the common man. Everyone will have their participation. The huge turnout at our rallies shows that people have made up their mind to oust the BJP,” he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it was the Congress and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who were behind “vote ka raaj” (right to public to elect). In 1959, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru established the Panchayati Raj from Nagaur . “But today two people are running the government – PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

“The BJP came to power by making false promises, including bringing back black money, providing two crore jobs to the youth annually and doubling the income of the people. I haven’t seen such leaders who speak lies. In the name of demonetisation, they made people stand in queues and around 150 died,” Gehlot said.

Cornering Raje, he said: “Congress introduced schemes such as free medicine and test, pension, laptops for students, etc. but Raje met nobody in five years and never stayed in the Circuit House.” AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and leader of the opposition, Rameshwar Dudi, were present.

Calling Congress allegations baseless, state BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said: “The BJP government has provided roads, water and toilets in villages; in other words, the basic facilities that Congress failed to provide. This is what the Gaurav yatra is about... people are proud of our government. The Congress doesn’t believe in democracy within the organisation and everybody knew before hand that Rahul Gandhi will become the party president after Sonia Gandhi. In BJP, nobody knows who will be the president after Amit Shah.”

