Who is L Murugan? Farmers' son, ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief quits as union minister and Rajya Sabha member

Union minister of state for information and broadcasting and parliamentary affairs L Murugan tendered his resignation from the post and his Rajya Sabha membership on Tuesday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan requested to be relieved of his responsibilities. Murugan was born on May 29, 1977, in Konur, Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. (@PTI_News/X)

The BJP leader expressed his wish to return to the grassroots and work towards strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | L Murugan resigns as union minister, Rajya Sabha member: ‘Want to strengthen BJP in Tamil Nadu’

Who is L Murugan? Murugan was born on May 29, 1977, in Konur, Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, according to the official website for the ministry of information and broadcasting. He is from the Arunthathiyar community and was born to Telugu-speaking parents who are farmers.

Education: The leader has a law degree from the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law College in Chennai. He also has a Master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Madras.

Career: Murugan joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and, subsequently, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1997.

As a member of the RSS, he held the position of national general secretary for the Scheduled Caste division.

On March 12, 2020, he was appointed as chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit.

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Murugan has also served as minister of state for information and broadcasting; and fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Government of India from July 7, 2021 to June 9, 2024.

Before this, from 2017 to 2020, he also served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Murugan lost the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 to DMK's A Raja in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris constituency, but was inducted into the NDA's council of ministers, as HT reported earlier.

Practiced law: The leader has practiced law for at least 15 years, also serving as the Standing Counsel to the Government of India at Madras High Court.

He has also testified as a lawyer for the BJP in several cases, the website added.

Also Read | Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu quits post, President accepts resignation

L Murugan resigns as union minister, Rajya Sabha member Murugan, in an X post on Tuesday, said, "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji."

"From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life," the leader added.

"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last," Murugan said.