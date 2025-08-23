‘Who is scared of FIR?’: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after being booked for ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday reacted to an FIR registered against him in Maharashtra for allegedly sharing an ‘objectionable' post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he isn't afraid. Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav greets the supporters during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, on Friday.(AICC)

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said that under the BJP government, saying the word ‘jumla’ (rhetoric) has also become a crime.

"Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying.

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav also reacted to the FIR, saying that it was registered as Tejashwi Yadav spoke the “truth”.

"That FIR has been registered because Tejashwi ji spoke the truth. They are filing FIRs in BJP-ruled states. BJP has its MPs and MLAs in Bihar as well; they should file an FIR here too. If FIRs are being filed for speaking the truth, let them do so; we will continue to speak the truth," he told news agency PTI.

Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan said that even if a thousand FIRs are registered, the target will be achieved.

" Even if a thousand FIRs are filed, how does it matter?... When cases were registered against people and they were even jailed during our fight for swaraj, ultimately, we attained independence. This yatra is to achieve freedom from the ideas of the BJP... We will achieve our target. We will not let vote chori happen," Khan told ANI.

The FIR against Tejashwi Yadav

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for allegedly sharing an ‘objectionable’ social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav had shared a cartoon on his social media account, calling PM Modi's Gaya rally a “shop of rhetoric”.

The post, shared on X ahead of the rally, showed a cartoon of PM Modi as a shopkeeper. The signboard of the satirical shop read “famous shop of Rhetoric.” In an accompanying post, Tejashwi Yadav asked Modi to give an account of his 11-year rule along with the NDA’s 20 years in Bihar.

The Gadchiroli police registered the FIR against the former Bihar deputy chief minister on the complaint of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote.

According to a PTI report, the FIR against Yadav was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief).