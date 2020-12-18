Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:05 IST

From the coronavirus vaccine’s safety to common side-effects, the government has issued six frequently asked questions on distribution of the vaccine for common people, frontline workers and health care providers.

The FAQs, released by the health ministry on Thursday, range from answering which groups will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase, preventive measures that need to be followed even after receiving the vaccine dosage and the potential common side- effects people should watch out for after taking the drug.

Here are the FAQs for health care providers and frontline workers:

- Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine?

Government of India has prioritised the most at risk/high risk groups which will get the vaccine first. Healthcare providers have led the battle against Covid-19 from the front. The government wantsyou to be able to continue your work, without the fear of risk associated with the virus. Therefore, healthcare and frontline workers are among the first group of people to be vaccinated in the country.

- What are the groups to be vaccinated in the first phase?

Based on the potential availability of vaccines the Government of India has selected the priority groups who will be vaccinated on priority as they are at higher risk. The first group includes healthcare workers because they are at high risk of contracting the infection and protecting them helps to sustain essential health services. The vaccination of frontline workers will help in reducing the societal and economic impact by reducing Covid-19 mortalities. The next group to receive Covid-19 vaccine will be persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 years with comorbid conditions because there is high mortality in this category.

The reason for including more than 50 years of age group for vaccination is that it will be able to cover 78% of persons having co-morbidities and thereby reduce mortality on account of Covid-19.

More than 50 years of age group is divided into two sub groups. One sub group is 60 years and above, they will be vaccinated first. Second subgroup is between 50 to 60 years age group, they will be vaccinated after the first sub group is covered.

The vaccination may not be sequential. It can go in parallel for all beneficiaries depending on the availability of the vaccine.

- Will my family members also be given the vaccine?

Due to the limited vaccine supply in the initial phase, it will first be provided to people who are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. In subsequent phases the Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to all others in need of the same.

- Is this vaccine safe?

Yes. Safety and efficacy of vaccine will be ensured through various phases of vaccine trials and only then a vaccine will be introduced.

- Does one need to follow preventive measures such as wearing a mask, hand sanitization, social distancing after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine?

Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, we must continue taking all precautions like use of face cover or masks, hand sanitization and maintain distancing (6 feet or Do Gaj). These behaviours must be followed both at the session site and in general.

- Are there any common side effects of this vaccine?

The Covid-19 vaccine will be safe and effective but may have minor side effects like fever, pain, etc. at the injection site. These effects can happen in any vaccine.