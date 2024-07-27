‘Why isn’t BJP naming Pak?': Asaduddin Owaisi on J&K terror incidents spike

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.



"More than 50 of our soldiers were killed by terrorists from across the border. Even today we have lost a soldier at the LoC. Why isn't the BJP taking name of Pakistan now? The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda... Doda is way too far from the LoC, how did the terrorists reach there? The BJP, however, isn't talking about this," PTI quoted the Hyderabad MP as saying at an event in Telangana's Vikarabad.



Owaisi's remarks come amid heightened terror incidents in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, a soldier was killed and four others including a Captain were injured after the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of J&K's Kupwara district.



The Centre has ordered the relocation of over 2,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Odisha to the volatile Jammu and Kashmir region along the India-Pakistan border, sources told ANI.



On July 20, Union home minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level meeting with the heads of various security and law enforcement agencies including the BSF.

Shah had impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the MAC and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.



On Thursday, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had assured that the situation in the UT will be back to normal within a few months.

"Those who cannot digest (the peaceful atmosphere here), they should be (ready) for their end. People here have given a befitting response to them before also. The situation demands so. I think the situation will be back to normal again in a few months," Sinha was quoted by PTI as saying.