Why ISRO's mission with 'Bahubali rocket' LVM3 is a heavyweight, beyond its 4,400 kg lift

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched the heaviest communication satellite from Indian soil onboard the homegrown heavy-lift LVM3-M5 rocket, also touted as ‘Bahubali’, from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
The satellite, CMS-03, was successfully placed into orbit later in the day.
The indigenously developed satellite weighs about 4,400 kg and took off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 5:26 pm.
According to the Indian space agency, CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services across a wide ocean area, including the Indian landmass, for at least 15 years.
The satellite is also expected to strengthen the country’s communication capability in the coming years, ISRO chief V. Narayanan said. He added that CMS-03 includes a host of new technologies and is a “shiny example of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.
Indian Navy officials told PTI that the satellite will offer powerful telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region and help boost the Navy’s space-based communication and maritime awareness capabilities.
Lt Gen Anil K. Bhatt (retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA), said in a statement that the satellite will prove to be a game changer for India’s maritime and national security as it will provide advanced and secure communication channels that are important in the Indian Ocean Region.
The satellite features advanced encryption, wide frequency coverage and high-capacity transponders, which will support network-based naval operations and help improve situational awareness.
ISRO said the LVM3 vehicle was built using completely indigenous technology, including the C25 cryogenic stage. It has a successful launch record dating back to the first development flight, the LVM3 Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment (CARE), which was launched in December 2014.