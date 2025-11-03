Why ISRO's mission with 'Bahubali rocket' LVM3 is a heavyweight, beyond its 4,400 kg lift

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched the heaviest communication satellite from Indian soil onboard the homegrown heavy-lift LVM3-M5 rocket, also touted as ‘Bahubali’, from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The indigenously developed CMS-03 satellite weighs about 4,400 kg. (PTI/@isro)

The satellite, CMS-03, was successfully placed into orbit later in the day.

The indigenously developed satellite weighs about 4,400 kg and took off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 5:26 pm.