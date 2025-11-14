Why J&K cops are moving Interpol for Red Corner Notice against doctor in Delhi blast case?

After the name of Qazigund-based Dr Muzuffar came during investigations in connection with the inter-state white collar terror module busted earlier this week, the government is initiating a process to get the doctor back who has left India in August for some foreign country. Security personnel interact with a local as they carry out a door-to-door census in connection with the "white-collar terror module" following the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, at Koil, in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Follow live updates on Bihar election results here.

State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K police is probing the white collar terror module which got busted last month while police was investigating Jaish posters at Nowgam in Srinagar which later led police to a big module in which some doctors were also involved. Three doctors are currently in the police custody who are being interrogated by several police teams in Srinagar.

During investigation, the name of Dr Muzaffar, who is the brother of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who is currently in police custody also cropped up as he along with Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar Nabi had traveled to Turkiye in 2021. Dr Rather is among the eight people, including three doctors, arrested in the case linked to the Red Fort blast.

Also read: Nuh link, Dr Umar's house razed, 5 more detained: 5 key updates in Red Fort blast

“The case is now being investigated by SIA, the J&K police can’t directly go for Interpol Red Corner notice. But it can initiate a process and a central agency can issue the Red Corner notice. This case is still being investigated,” said an official.

J&K’s health minister Sakina Ittoo also said the case is currently under investigation.

Sources said that the name of Dr Muzaffar came up during interrogation of the arrested doctors as he had traveled to Turkiye with them in 2021 and Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday was part of the group. The group of doctors had stayed in Turkiye for 21 days.

Also read: Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary of BJP surges ahead in Tarapur, RJD and JSP trail

Sources said when police began looking for Dr Muzuffar, they came to know he had traveled out of India in August and is currently staying in some foreign country, and police are trying to find out the exact location.

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation put out a statement denying reports that its territory was being used for radicalisation. “The media reports claiming that Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations,” it said. It said the claim that Turkiye engages in “radicalisation activities” targeting India or any other country is “purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis”.