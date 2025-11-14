Nuh link, Dr Umar's house razed, 5 more detained: 5 key updates in Red Fort blast

Days after the deadly explosion at Delhi's iconic Red Fort, multiple security agencies are working on the case as the investigation has led the cops to multiple cities and towns in north India, including J&K's Pulwama, Kanpur and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and Nuh and Faridabad in Haryana. Delhi Police officials seen searching for the evidences as a part of investigation on the site of the Car Blast at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

On Friday, security forces in J&K razed down the house of Dr Umar Nabi in Pulwama's Koil village. DNA examination confirmed that Dr Umar was behind the wheels of the explosive-laden car that was used in the Red Fort blast that killed at least 10 and injured several others.

As the government called for a speedy probe in the incident, multiple detentions and raids at several locations have been carried out so far.

Here are top updates on the case: