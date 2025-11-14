Nuh link, Dr Umar's house razed, 5 more detained: 5 key updates in Red Fort blast
As the government called for a speedy probe in the Red Fort explosion, multiple detentions and raids at several locations have been carried out so far.
Days after the deadly explosion at Delhi's iconic Red Fort, multiple security agencies are working on the case as the investigation has led the cops to multiple cities and towns in north India, including J&K's Pulwama, Kanpur and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and Nuh and Faridabad in Haryana.
On Friday, security forces in J&K razed down the house of Dr Umar Nabi in Pulwama's Koil village. DNA examination confirmed that Dr Umar was behind the wheels of the explosive-laden car that was used in the Red Fort blast that killed at least 10 and injured several others.
Here are top updates on the case:
- Dr Umar Nabi's house demolished: House of Dr Umar Nabhi was demolished on Friday morning in Koil village of J&K's Pulwama district. Nabi worked as an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad and is said to be linked to Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Rather, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last week and were accused of storing over 2,900 kgs of ammonium nitrate, detonators, timers, and assault rifles in Faridabad.
- Five more detained: Two doctors and two staffers of Al-Falah University in Faridabad are among five new detentions in the case. These include two doctors in Uttar Pradesh – cardiologist Dr Mohammad Arif Mir, 32, from Kanpur, and Dr Farukh, a gynecologist from GS Medical College, Hapur – both originally from Jammu and Kashmir. The state’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) confirmed that both were picked up on suspicion of links to Dr Shaheen Shahid, the Lucknow-origin doctor arrested from Faridabad earlier this month. The investigators are also on the lookout for another doctor who visited Turkey with two other suspects. The detainees have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and shifted to Delhi for interrogation.
- Al Falah Medical College under scanner: Al-Falah Medical College and its parent university in Faridabad are under probe and the investigators have sought records dating back to 2019 as part of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast, HT earlier reported. NIA sleuths have demanded extensive details of hostel allocations, faculty recruitment, and financial transactions from Al-Falah University, which runs several educational and research institutions. The agency is specifically looking into whether the accused doctors –including blast suspect Dr Umar Un-Nabi and his associate Dr Muzammil Ganaie – exploited their positions to recruit others, raise funds, and coordinate logistics for the attack.
- Nuh link emerges: Investigators tracking the origins of the explosives used in the blast have traced the procurement network to Basai Meo village in Haryana’s Nuh district and adjoining areas of Faridabad, Gurugram, and Saharanpur. The findings, officials told HT, reveal a complex chain of fertilizer and ammonium nitrate purchases allegedly orchestrated by Dr Nabi and his associates from the Faridabad module over the past several months. People familiar with the investigation said Umar and another suspect had posed as farmhouse owners while approaching fertilizer shops in Nuh, where they began purchasing NPK fertilizers in small quantities over the last three-four months. Senior officers said the module collectively raised ₹20 lakh to buy more than 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer and over 1,000kg of ammonium nitrate – materials powerful enough to make multiple bombs.
- Fourth vehicle seized: Investigators have seized a silver Maruti Brezza in the ongoing probe. The vehicle was reportedly registered on September 25 this year under the name of Dr Shaheen Shahid and is the fourth to come under the scanner in the investigation. The others include the white Hyundai i20 (HR26 CE 7674) driven by Dr Umar Un-Nabi, which exploded outside Red Fort killing at least 10 people; a red Ford EcoSport found in a Faridabad village on Wednesday; and a Maruti Swift Dzire, also owned by Shahid, which was allegedly used by another accused, Dr Muzammil Ghanaie, to transport explosive materials.