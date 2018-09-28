Will fight like a lioness to protect Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje

“The way a lioness protects her cubs and fights for her family, the same way I will fight like a lioness to protect my family (Rajasthan),” chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday.

“I will always be on my toes for the prosperity of each and every person of the state,” Raje said at a public meeting at Merta City in Nagaur district. She also addressed a meeting at Pundlota as part of her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

Congress leaders, she said, were missing for four and a half years and now they are trying to register their presence through newspapers. “They did not take care of people for these years and with the elections round the corner, the Congress has started showing their concern for people.”

Reacting to the allegation, Rajasthan Congress vice-president and spokesperson Archana Sharma said when Raje was in the opposition, she did not stay in the state but was always abroad.

“Congress has been agitating on roads over public issues; it was the Congress that revealed the mining scam in the state, stopped the BJP government from passing black laws and forced the government to waive off loans of farmers.”

Raje said the Congress protested when her government made a plan to give mobile phones to one crore women. “The BJP government made the law for death sentence to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years. The Congress did not make this law during the last 50 years, which shows who is concerned about the security of women.”

Raje claimed the Congress had done nothing to fill vacant posts of doctors. The Congress in its 50 years of rule had opened seven medical colleges, but the BJP opened seven medical colleges in five years. “Had Congress started enough medical colleges during its tenure, there would not have been shortage of doctors.”

The chief minister said what the Congress could not do in 50 years, BJP did in five years. “Nagaur is my heart and it has always blessed me, which I can never forget,” she said. “I have left no stones unturned for the development of Nagaur — be it roads or bringing drinking water to the district. I have always tried to take care of people of Nagaur and do maximum development works.”

She said, “The Congress has a lot to talk and less to do, but it is the opposite with the BJP. The only work the Congress has done is to appear during elections and then disappear.”

