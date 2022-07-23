‘Will Manish Sisodia too lose memory?' Anurag Thakur's jibe at Kejriwal

Union minister Anurag Thakur attacked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of shielding deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Police, 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

"You are silent on LG's letter to MHA for CBI probe into corruption allegations. It shows corruption by your people under your nose. There were allegations against Satyendar Jain who lose his memory in jail. Will Manish Sisodia too lose memory?" Anurag Thakur said to news agency ANI. Kejriwal on Friday said he had information that a central agency is going to arrest Sisodia in a few days.

"You have sheltered the corrupt and the way in which you lied on television yesterday and could not respond to any of BJP's allegations shows that LG's recommendation to MHA holds ground. Corrupt ministers should resign," the Union minister said.

After LG's recommendation, Kejriwal said Sisodia is being framed in a completely fake case. "I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and the agency is going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case," Kejriwal said.

"You put Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia in jail. Put Arvind Kejriwal in jail too. Crucify him. Many more Arvind Kejriwal will come out, many more Manish Sisodia will come out and the country will move forward," Kejriwal said.

"All of you (BJP leaders) are the children of (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar, who had apologised to the British. We are the children of Bhagat Singh, we consider Bhagat Singh, who refused to bow before the British, our idol.... We are not afraid of jail and the hanging noose," Kejriwal added.

