With 2,605 new Covid-19 cases and higher tally, Bihar to add more beds in districts

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:22 IST

Bihar on Sunday reported 2,605 new Covid-19 patients taking the eastern state’s coronavirus tally closer to the 40,000 mark, the state health department said. With the addition of the fresh cases, the state’s count has now touched 38,919.

The state health department also informed that a total of 12,461 samples were tested on Saturday, and 24,520 patients have been cured and discharged till now. The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 67.52 per cent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 63.54 per cent.

Capital city Patna has logged the maximum number of coronavirus cases till date. The AIIMS-Patna and the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) are the two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Patna. Among Bihar’s districts hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Patna district is the worst affected with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, followed by Bhagalpur, Gaya and East Champaran.

ALSO READ | India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 63.54%, case fatality count marks sharp dip

A two-member team of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is on a visit to the Muzaffarpur district to find a suitable location for setting up a 500-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital as Bihar reported a large number of coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day today.

The hospital, to be built on the lines of another facility set up by the DRDO in Delhi, will be for coronavirus patients in north Bihar, a health department official said.

The DRDO team, accompanied by district administration officials, explored four sites in Muzaffarpur on Saturday -- Chakkar Maidan, Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (MIT), Patahi airport and CRPF camp at Jhapahan, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said. The facility is likely to be operational in about 15 days, he said.

Of the 500 beds at the hospital, at least 150 will be equipped with ventilators for critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Begusarai, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria and Nalanda are some of the districts which have reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.