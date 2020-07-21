With 37,148 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, India’s infection tally over 11.55 lakh

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:49 IST

India saw a slight dip in the number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases after recording nearly 40,000 infections for two days in a row, Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday morning.

There were 37,148 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a tally of 38,902 infections on Sunday and 40,425 patients on Monday. There are 402,529 active cases of the coronavirus disease across the country as of Tuesday morning.

More than 7 lakh patients have been cured of Covid-19 and discharged until now. This has further expanded the difference between active cases and the recovered people by 322,048.

The health ministry data showed there were 24,491 Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 62.72%.

It also showed 587 people succumbed to the viral disease between Monday and Sunday morning. The new fatalities have taken India’s death toll to 28,084.

According to figures from the government, which has said that India has one of the lowest case fatality rate (CFR) in the world, the ratio of confirmed deaths and confirmed Covid-19 cases dropped to 2.46% on Monday.

“Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well-executed Standard of Care protocol has ensured a high rate of recovery among the Covid patients. The Centre is handholding and supporting the State/UT governments in collectively combating Covid-19,” it has said.

The government also said that India’s Covid-19 testing per million had crossed the 10,000-mark. It also said that 23 states and Union territories have recorded higher tests per million than the national average.

“Aggressive testing, timely tracing/tracking and prompt treatment are key in the fight against Covid-19,” it said.

As the coronavirus pandemic claimed more than 600,000 lives at least, early data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines released on Monday sowed hope.

A potential vaccine, AZD1222, being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca along with the Oxford University, had a favourable response in the first phase of clinical trials.

It did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

A coronavirus vaccine under development by CanSinoBiologics Inc and China’s military research unit also showed that it appears to be safe and induced an immune response in most of the 508 healthy volunteers who got one dose of the vaccine.

Germany’s BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer Inc also released details from a small study in Germany of a different type of vaccine that uses ribonucleic acid (RNA).

In the not-yet peer-reviewed study of 60 healthy adults, the vaccine-induced virus-neutralising antibodies in those given two doses, a result in-line with a previous early-stage US trial.

Closer home, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, began recruiting healthy participants for the continuous phase 1 and 2 trial of Covaxin, jointly developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

In the phase 1 trial, the vaccine will be given to a small number of people to see whether it is safe. In phase 2, scientists will check the immune response it produces.

The participants will also be followed up for 28 days and a longer period to check for any adverse effects, apart from the immediate reactions.