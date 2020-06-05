With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:55 IST

India is seeing rapid increase in the number of coronavirus infections. In the last few days, since the government announced relaxation in the nationwide lockdown, the number of cases has been rising at record pace.

On Thursda, India saw 9,304 new cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day spike so far. The total number of cases in the country is now 2,16,919.

If the same rate continues, it will take India two days to cross the tally of Italy, the sixth worst-affected country by Covid-19.

Italy currently has 2,33,836 cases of Covid-19. If India keeps recording cases at the same rate, it will add another 18,000 cases in its tally, taking the total number to 2,34,919.

In terms of fatalities, however, India has a much better record. The number of deaths in India is five times less than Italy.

The nationwide tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a with a record spike of 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday) and several states reporting their highest one-day surge.

The death toll has increased to 6,075 with 260 more fatalities in this period.

India is currently the seventh worst hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. In terms of fatalities, India is ranked 12th at present, while it is placed at eighth place in terms of recoveries. However, India figures among the top-five countries in terms of active cases, as also for the number of tests conducted so far.