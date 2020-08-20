e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman and minor daughter beaten up, six arrested after video goes viral

Woman and minor daughter beaten up, six arrested after video goes viral

The police registered an FIR late night on Wednesday against the accused after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The woman and the accused people are involved in a dispute over a property.
The woman and the accused people are involved in a dispute over a property.
         

A middle-aged woman and her daughter were allegedly beaten up for half-an-hour by six members of a family in full public view in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said.

The police registered an FIR late night on Wednesday against Hardeen Raikwar, Baba Raikwar, Dalpu Ahirwar and three women, all residents of Guna village of the district after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also read: Swachh Survekshan 2020 - Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year

Kharga police station in-charge RS Kol said, “As per the complaint lodged with the police by victim Rekha Raikwar, she, along with the accused people, are involved in a dispute over a property. The accused were forcing Rekha to withdraw her claim on the property and was beaten up when she refused to concede to their demand. Rekha’s 16-year-old daughter tried to save her mother and was also beaten up. Later, the woman was dragged by the hair and locked in a room.”

The woman was freed by the accused after threatening her of dire consequences if, as they threatened, she didn’t withdraw her claim on the property, said Kol.

After the video went viral, all the six accused were arrested by the police. Tikamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Khare said the matter was being investigated.

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In