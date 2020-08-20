Woman and minor daughter beaten up, six arrested after video goes viral

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:47 IST

A middle-aged woman and her daughter were allegedly beaten up for half-an-hour by six members of a family in full public view in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said.

The police registered an FIR late night on Wednesday against Hardeen Raikwar, Baba Raikwar, Dalpu Ahirwar and three women, all residents of Guna village of the district after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Kharga police station in-charge RS Kol said, “As per the complaint lodged with the police by victim Rekha Raikwar, she, along with the accused people, are involved in a dispute over a property. The accused were forcing Rekha to withdraw her claim on the property and was beaten up when she refused to concede to their demand. Rekha’s 16-year-old daughter tried to save her mother and was also beaten up. Later, the woman was dragged by the hair and locked in a room.”

The woman was freed by the accused after threatening her of dire consequences if, as they threatened, she didn’t withdraw her claim on the property, said Kol.

After the video went viral, all the six accused were arrested by the police. Tikamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Khare said the matter was being investigated.