Woman part of Rahul Gandhi's Bihar yatra takes U-turn on name deletion from state's draft voters list

A woman from Rohtas district of Bihar on Tuesday made a U-turn, less than 24 hours after she claimed in presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Voter Adhikar Yatra that her name and that of six others in her family had been deleted from the draft electoral rolls of Bihar, causing embarrassment to the opposition. Ranju Devi of Chakla village claimed that her ward member had misinformed her that their names were not in the draft rolls published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.(PTI File Photo)

Ranju Devi, wife of Sudhir Ram of Nauhatta block of Chakla village in Rohtas, on Tuesday claimed that her ward member had misinformed her that their names were not in the draft rolls published on August 1 as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

“The ward sachiv brought a list and told us that the names of six of my family were missing from the electoral rolls. Come with us… Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are coming. Meet them and get your names included in the list,” said Devi in a video clip, shown by TV news channels.

“We are rural, illiterate women. We believe what people tell us. So, we went there and there too people were told to tell Rahul Gandhi that names of six of my family members were there in the old (voter) list but are missing in the new (draft voter) list. We said accordingly. However, the BLO showed us the new list today and we found the names of all my family members in it,” said Devi.