Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman PhD student dies by suicide over humiliation, three held

PTI |
Dec 27, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Woman PhD student dies by suicide over humiliation, three held

Hyderabad, A 28-year-old PhD student, working as a project assistant at a central research institute, allegedly died by suicide after being "harassed" by a family for repayment of money borrowed by her father, police said on Friday.

Woman PhD student dies by suicide over humiliation, three held
Woman PhD student dies by suicide over humiliation, three held

Two members of the family which allegedly "humiliated" her were arrested along with the deceased woman's father, they added. In a complaint filed at Nacharam Police Station on December 26, the victim's mother stated that her husband had taken 15 lakh, promising to provide a job to a woman member of the family at the city-based research institute.

The accused family members claimed that the transaction had taken place in the presence of the deceased student. However, in the complaint, her mother said that she was unaware of it.

When the victim's father failed to arrange the promised job, four members of the family put pressure on him and the deceased. They humiliated her and filed a cheating case against her and her father, the complainant said.

The four accused demanded 35 lakh from the victim's family for withdrawing the case and threatened to ruin their lives, the mother added.

Feeling humiliated and depressed by the actions of the four accused, the student took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house on December 25.

Based on the complaint, a case under the provisions of abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act was registered, and three persons were arrested, police said.

In a purported selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels, the deceased stated that it was true her father had taken the money, but she was unaware of it.

"I was asked to pay the amount, but I don't agree with it. They are responsible for my death and should be punished. A 'fake FIR' was filed against me," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On