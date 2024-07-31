A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by two men, including her childhood friend, in Vanasthalipuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the police said on Tuesday. Woman raped by friend and his cousin in Telangana

Quoting the complaint of the woman, Vanasthalipuram assistant commissioner of police P Kasi Reddy said her childhood friend, who was also her classmate in the school, had asked for a treat on her getting a job in a software company late on Monday night.

“Both of them went to a local bar and restaurant where they consumed liquor. When she was in an inebriated condition, the man took her into a room on the restaurant’s premises and raped her. Later, a cousin of the man also entered the room and raped her,” the ACP said.

On regaining consciousness, the survivor began screaming on finding another person in the room along with her friend. “The hotel staff rushed to the room but by then, both the men fled the spot,” Reddy said.

The woman later called up her brother and told him what they had done. “We have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and took her to a hospital for medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is on,” he added.