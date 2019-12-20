e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Won’t ask for proof of being Indian under NRC, says MHA

Won’t ask for proof of being Indian under NRC, says MHA

“It would be sufficient for you to provide the details of your birth such as date of birth, month, year and place of birth,” the Home Ministry said in a 13-point FAQ, or Frequently Asked Questions, issued late on Friday evening.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This is the first time that the Home Ministry has tweeted clarifications to questions around the national register of citizens. But it hasn’t been placed yet on the official website.
This is the first time that the Home Ministry has tweeted clarifications to questions around the national register of citizens. But it hasn’t been placed yet on the official website.(GoI)
         

In the first big move to allay concerns around the national register of citizens, the Home Ministry on Friday declared that the documentation to establish citizenship wouldn’t be as stringent as it was for the exercise in Assam that excluded 1.9 million people.

“It would be sufficient for you to provide the details of your birth such as date of birth, month, year and place of birth,” the Home Ministry said in a 13-point FAQ, or Frequently Asked Questions, issued late on Friday evening. Those who do not have details about their birth would have to share information about their parents.

“But there is absolutely no compulsion to submit any document by/of the parents. Citizenship can be proved by submitting any documents related to date of birth and place of birth,” the government said.

This is the first time that the Home Ministry has tweeted clarifications to questions around the national register of citizens. But it hasn’t been placed yet on the official website.

The FAQ said the documents that are “likely” to be included are “voter cards, passports, Aadhaar, licenses, insurance papers, birth certificates, school leaving certificates, documents relating to land or home or other similar documents”.

tags
top news
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
Won’t ask for proof of being Indian under NRC, says MHA
Won’t ask for proof of being Indian under NRC, says MHA
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
After 19 Fridays, hundreds offer prayers at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
After 19 Fridays, hundreds offer prayers at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
YSRCP MP kisses policeman’s boot, his counter to TDP leader who insulted cop
YSRCP MP kisses policeman’s boot, his counter to TDP leader who insulted cop
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news