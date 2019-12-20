Won’t ask for proof of being Indian under NRC, says MHA

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:40 IST

In the first big move to allay concerns around the national register of citizens, the Home Ministry on Friday declared that the documentation to establish citizenship wouldn’t be as stringent as it was for the exercise in Assam that excluded 1.9 million people.

“It would be sufficient for you to provide the details of your birth such as date of birth, month, year and place of birth,” the Home Ministry said in a 13-point FAQ, or Frequently Asked Questions, issued late on Friday evening. Those who do not have details about their birth would have to share information about their parents.

“But there is absolutely no compulsion to submit any document by/of the parents. Citizenship can be proved by submitting any documents related to date of birth and place of birth,” the government said.

This is the first time that the Home Ministry has tweeted clarifications to questions around the national register of citizens. But it hasn’t been placed yet on the official website.

The FAQ said the documents that are “likely” to be included are “voter cards, passports, Aadhaar, licenses, insurance papers, birth certificates, school leaving certificates, documents relating to land or home or other similar documents”.