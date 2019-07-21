Yogi Adityanath visits Sonbhadra shooting survivors day after Priyanka Gandhi met them

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress of shedding crocodile tears as he met family members of 10 people shot dead in a clash over land on Wednesday.

Adityanath’s visit to Umbha village in Sonbhadra comes a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the 10 victims at the Chunar fort guest house where she had been detained after police stopped her at Narayanpur while she was on her way to Sonbhadra.

Adityanath said that the government will bear expenses of treatment of those injured in the shooting. He was accompanied by BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, director general of police O P Singh and chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey.

All 10 victims were Gond tribals who were shot dead when the village headman Yagya Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire in an attempt to take possession of a piece of land.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had criticized the ruling BJP for not meeting the families of the victims and accused the Adityanath government of trying to silence them.

In Umbha village, Adityanath hit back at the Congress and accused it of shedding crocodile tears. “The Umbha incident is result of the sins of the Congress parry whose leaders are shedding crocodile tears over the incident.”

Villagers in Umbha had been simmering in anger because no ruling party came to see them after the shootings and the administration had instead stopped Priyanka from visiting them. The administration also stopped a Trinamool Congress delegation led Derek O’Brien at the Varanasi airport.

Ahead of Adityanath’s visit, survivors of the firing incident demanded money and land as compensation, along with a death penalty to the perpetrators.

“We will demand Rs 10 lakh and 10 bigha land for the kin of those who died in the firing and Rs 7 lakh and six bigha land for the injured,” Chhote Lal, an injured who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, told ANI.

“The village head was elected to serve us. Instead of serving, he opened fire on us. I will demand the Chief Minister that the people who opened fire should be hanged,” he said.

Other people who suffered injuries reiterated the demand. “We will demand capital punishment for the village headman,” Indra Kumar, another injured, said.

The government also came under flak with opposition parties charging it with trying to protect the accused. The Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, the Left and the Trinamool Congress hit out at the government on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:20 IST