You are my master, my high command, PM Modi says in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple projects and gave a detailed account of how the government had started changing the face of the city, counted among the country’s most holy.

“You may have given me the responsibility of the prime minister but I am also required to give you an account of my work as your member of parliament,” he said in Varanasi.

“You are my master, you are my high command. So I have to give you an account for the money and time spent,” Modi said at the end of speech that mostly steered clear of politics and focused on how the city had changed over the last four years.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which coincided with his 68th birthday on Monday.

As the BJP’s presumptive prime minister in the 2014, Modi had contested the last general election from Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. He won both and chose to retain the seat in India’s most populous state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

An outsized victory in Uttar Pradesh had helped the BJP secure a clear majority.

The Prime Minister reached Varanasi on Monday and spent the evening with school students and children from underprivileged sections of society.

At Tuesday’s public meeting where he inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 557 crore, Modi said the Centre was making serious efforts to develop Varanasi as the “gateway to East India”.

He said in the effort to make Varanasi, also known as Kashi, a smart city, care was being taken not to disturb the ancient flavour of the temple city and conserve its rich history and culture. Also, he underscored that the government had cleared 200 projects worth Rs 20,000 to clean up Ganga.

“The changed face of the city can be seen by people right from the time they step down from the trains that bring them here,” the Prime Minister said alluding to the pictures of the railway stations posted on the social media.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 13:10 IST