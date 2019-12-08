Young Army officer from Kashmir wants youth at home to follow his example

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:11 IST

Among the newly commissioned officers of the Indian Army, who passed out of Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday, was a 24-year-old officer from Kashmir, brimming with pride and hunger to serve the country.

A resident of Kashmir valley, Shahid Shah’s transition from a Sepoy to an army officer was being watched by his parents and younger sister. Shah said the moment brought his dreams alive.

“It was my dream from childhood to join the armed forces as my father was also in one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Pursuing my dream, I joined the army as Sepoy soon after completing my school education,” said Shah.

Shah served as a Sepoy for two years before joining the Army Cadet College (ACC) in IMA, Dehradun, followed by a one year course at the IMA before being commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army.

Shah says he is the first Army officer from his town in Kashmir and feels there is nothing bigger than the chance to serve one’s country as an army officer.

“I just can’t describe the feeling but would want the youth in my town to feel the same by joining the army and serving the nation. I would be more than happy if they draw inspiration from me,” he said.

His father Mohammed Shah got emotional while describing his feelings.

“I am immensely happy and proud of my son. He always wanted to become an officer in the army and I motivated him. I know the feeling of serving the nation and I am happy that he would feel the same,” he said.