Zydus looks to complete clinical trials of vaccine in seven months

The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 04:06 IST
Press Trust of India
A pharmaceutics worker shows a shot of a vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila to treat the Covid-19 coronavirus after it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to start phase one and two of human clinical trials, in Ahmedabad.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, the company’s chairman said on Friday.

The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

The firm is looking to complete phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator, Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj R Patel said in a statement.

Depending on the study outcomes, and if the data is encouraging and the vaccine found effective during the trials, it could take a total of seven months for the trials to be completed and for the vaccine to be launched, he added.

The aim would be to cater to the Indian market first, Patel said.

“The company is open to exploring partnerships with pharma companies across geographies, however it may be too premature to comment on this at this point in time,” he added.

Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval from the national drug regulator to initiate human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine contender.

India hit a million Covid-19 infections on Thursday, after recording over 36,000 cases in a single day, becoming only the third nation to do so, after the United States and Brazil.

Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Pilot's camp argues anti-defection law, case draws focus on Speaker's role
Covid-19: A million and a manifesto
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
India to stockpile oil in US reserves
Nearly third of Delhi's cases in 30 days detected in rapid tests
ICMR tells states to scale up rapid antigen testing
Covid update: USA on India's testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
