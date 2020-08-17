e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19: UK engineering award for Indian origin expert Ravi Solanki

The President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service recognises teams, organisations, individuals and projects across specialities, disciplines and career stages within the UK engineering community who have contributed to addressing the challenges of the pandemic.

indians-abroad Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:08 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Ravi Solanki, alongwith Raymond Siems, started building www.helpthemhelpus.co.uk hours before Cole appeared on television to promote the newly launched charity.
Ravi Solanki, alongwith Raymond Siems, started building www.helpthemhelpus.co.uk hours before Cole appeared on television to promote the newly launched charity. (Photo: helpthemhelpus.co.uk)
         

Ravi Solanki, a doctor working on neurodegenerative diseases, is among 19 individuals and teams selected for awards to honour exceptional achievements in tackling Covid-19 in the UK, the Royal Academy of Engineering announced on Monday.

The President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service recognises teams, organisations, individuals and projects across specialities, disciplines and career stages within the UK engineering community who have contributed to addressing the challenges of the pandemic.

Solanki and Raymond Siems, an engineer working in machine learning, created in a matter of days a secure website in the early stages of the pandemic to bring together health professionals in the National Health Service (NHS) and members of the public who wanted to help.

The charity organisation Healthcare Extraordinary Response Organisation Education and Support (HEROES) was created by NHS cardiologist Dominic Pimenta, supported by former premiership footballer Joe Cole, and the race to build a secure and functioning website began.

Solanki and Siems started building www.helpthemhelpus.co.uk hours before Cole appeared on television to promote the newly launched charity. The website included a crowd-funding page and resources for NHS staff as well as directing the public to Covid-19 information.

Their website allowed the charity to tap into public sentiment and collect donations quickly so that NHS workers could receive the support they needed when the Covid-19 crisis was at its peak, supporting 90,000 NHS workers in three months.

Jim McDonald, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis of our time and has presented society with multiple challenges. Engineering expertise and innovation has been central to the global fight to save lives and protect livelihoods”.

“I am also incredibly proud of engineers everywhere who have worked round the clock to maintain essential services, critical supply chains and infrastructure in unprecedented circumstances, using their training and skills to find innovative solutions to a host of problems and to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our daily lives.”

tags
top news
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In