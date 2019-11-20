MP student found dead, Vyapam connection alleged

indore

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:42 IST

A 34-year-old MBBS student died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, a whistle-blower claimed that the name of the deceased had cropped up in the 2013 admission and recruitment, or ‘Vyapam’, case. The student’s body was found lying near a school in Azad Nagar area, officials said. He was a student of MBBS course in the MGM Medical College, they added. The deceased, who hails from Khargone district of the state, was staying at a rented accommodation in Ajaybag.

Police have ruled out murder.

“Initial post-mortem report suggests that the 34-year-old student died of a cardiac arrest,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chaturvedi, the whistle-blower in the Vyapam episode, in his Facebook post on Tuesday, claimed the deceased was linked to the Vyapam case.However, police did not confirm Chaturvedi’s claim. “I do not have any information yet on whether the deceased was involved in Vyapam scam,” Singh said. Another police officer echoed Singh when asked about Chaturvedi’s claim.