FanFan’s joke about Kai Cenat causes backlash at Streamer Awards 2025: here's what happened

The 2025 Streamer Awards, held December 6 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, were meant to be a night celebrating the best in online content creation. Instead, it ended up being overshadowed by controversy when host FanFan made a joke about Kai Cenat that many viewers found deeply inappropriate. Backlash erupts at 2025 Streamer Awards over host FanFan’s joke about Kai Cenat(X/@KaiCenat)

Kai Cenat becomes center of an inappropriate joke

As the show moved into its award-giving moments, things took a sharp turn during Kai Cenat’s segment. After poking fun at his famous haircut and streaming event, FanFan added, “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?” The “documentary” she referred to was actually about the rapper Sean Combs — widely known as “Diddy.” The comparison drew immediate backlash from the audience, both live and online, as per Mirror USA.

Many viewers described the jab as tone-deaf and disrespectful, not the kind of humour expected at an awards show meant to uplift creators. One social media user commented that this wasn’t a “roast,” but an event to honour peers.

The tension on stage further escalated when fellow streamer Tylil stepped in. He interrupted and grabbed the mic, telling the host: “If you're all gonna be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night.” The pointed moment went viral nearly instantly, and many compared it to past pop-culture controversies where hosts crossed the line.

FanFan attempted damage control, insisting the joke was light-hearted and referencing Cenat’s recent haircut. But the comment and its fallout dominated post-show coverage. Critics and fans alike bemoaned the shift from celebration to discomfort.

To make matters worse, viewers also criticized the production quality of the ceremony. Many complained of technical glitches during the live Twitch stream and said the awards felt disjointed, a far cry from the polished shows they expected.

What else happened at Streamer Awards 2025

Despite the controversy, the awards night honored many creators. A big win went to IShowSpeed, who was crowned “Streamer of the Year,” ending Kai Cenat’s multi-year run at the top.

Cenat, however, still came away with multiple awards, including Best Streamed Collab, Best Streamed Event, and Best Just Chatting Streamer — underscoring that while the joke drew ire, his popularity and influence remain strong as per RollingOut.

Another dramatic moment involved influencer India Love, who stormed the stage when another winner was announced and sparked comparisons to the infamous “Kanye moment.” That unplanned interruption added to the night’s chaotic feel.

Also read: Kai Cenat declines offers from Amazon Prime, Netflix to bring Streamer University to their platforms: Here's why

The combination of ill-timed jokes, live-stream glitches, and rogue stage intrusions left many in the community calling the event “sloppy,” “uncomfortable,” or even “the hardest watch of the year.”