Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist reveals ex-husband Gerry Turner's bizarre comments from a walk

Ex-wife of Golden Bachelor winner Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist, has made a shocking revelation about her former husband. In an appearance on the Dear Shandy podcast, she spoke about a bizarre comment made by Turner during a late evening walk, as reported by Fox News. Golden Bachelor winner Gerry Turner made shocking remarks to Theresa Nist while they were married.

What Gerry Turner said to Theresa Nist

In a surprising revelation, Nist shared, “We took a walk around this lake called Pretty Lake, and we were coming to the end of it. And he said — this is really bizarre — he said, ‘You see that shed up there?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Well, that’s where I’m going to hide your body after I kill you and chop you up, and he wasn't laughing. I said, 'Well, if this was his idea of a joke, that was pretty dark humor.’”

However, she clarified that, in the final analysis, she thinks he probably wasn’t serious about what he said.

“No, I don’t think that was true. It’s not true, but it just spoke to an underlying feeling about me,” Nist added, as per Fox.

Nist and Turner's marriage

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got married in a televised ceremony after meeting on the reality TV show Golden Bachelor. Their marriage took place on January 4, but ended after just three months, as they announced their separation in April, USA Today reports.

What has followed is a book by Turner, which contains claims that are now being refuted by his ex-wife.

As per Yahoo, the book, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, by Turner, talks about the ex-couple’s prenuptial agreement and accuses Nist of misrepresenting her finances.

However, the 72-year-old claims that her ex-husband had started writing the book even when they were together. She also accused him of misbehaving with her during their marriage. One of her claims is that he called her an ‘East Coast snob.’ Nist also alleges being yelled at, slighted, and verbally abused by Turner.

The Golden Bachelor winner has moved on in his life and is now engaged to Lana Sutton. However, in a devastating blow, he was diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, an incurable bone marrow cancer, as reported by Yahoo.

FAQs

Who is Gerry Turner?

Turner was the winner of the ABC Network’s show, The Golden Bachelor.

Who is Theresa Nist?

She is the Golden Bachelor participant whom Turner married.

When did the two get divorced?

They announced their separation in April 2024, and their divorce was finalized in June of that year.