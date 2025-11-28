Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the panda in this holiday edition Reddit riddle in 10 seconds

Optical illusions challenge players to test their observation skills. They require a lot of concentration and force people to think outside the box. Amid the daily buzz on the internet regarding such challenges, another optical illusion has been shared on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper, challenging participants to spot a panda in less than 10 seconds. Players need to find the panda in 10 seconds or less.(Reddit)

The bear is hidden among a group of snowmen. Due to its colour, the animal is hard to find.

Also read: Triptii Dimri reveals how ‘fame has changed’ her pets in new video; leaves Siddhant Chaturvedi in splits

Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden panda?

As soon as the holiday-themed viral Reddit challenge was up on the platform, participants dug right into it to spot the hidden panda. To challenge the audience, the poster wrote in the caption, “The panda is hiding… and it’s winning.” While the task looked easy at first glance, it took several people a little while to find their way to the panda.

The panda is hidden on the right side of the photo.(Reddit)

What makes the challenge difficult, though, is that the snowmen have been dressed up in scarves and hats, leaving users confused about whether the panda is hiding behind any of the props.

Also read: Lili Reinhart makes a stylish appearance in NYC in floral skirt and fitted green top; check photos

Optical Illusion: Solution

Those who could spot the panda within 10 seconds or less have brilliant observational skills. For those who could not, here is the answer. The panda is present on the right-hand side of the picture, slightly diagonal to the snowman with the hat. Many users found this optical illusion to be easier than the other puzzles they had encountered earlier.

One participant went on to comment, “Nah, this was found way too fast. Luck was definitely a factor.” Another user also shared the answer, “I literally just took a single glance and instantly spotted him. Usually I suck at these. Northeast of the snowman with a hat. Two snowman heads in between.”

Another viewer found the illusion to be a piece of cake. They wrote, “Since this was posted before and I apparently have weird Rain Man energy, this was a piece of cake.”

Optical illusions such as this trick the brain with the colour schemes used and the placements of the objects. The thrill of solving puzzles keeps the audience coming back for more.