Stranger Things: Tales from '85 - What to know about the series spinoff so far

Even as Stranger Things has officially drawn to a close, Netflix is signaling that the story may not be over just yet. The hit series' long-awaited finale has already streamed, bringing the main storyline to an end, but executives have indicated the streamer is leaving room for future projects set within the Stranger Things universe, as reported by USA Today. Despite the end of Stranger Things, Netflix hints at future projects in the universe, including an animated series set for 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

All about Stranger Things: Tales from '85 The Stranger Things universe has already stretched far beyond the original series, branching into video games, novels, and even a Broadway stage production, with at least two separate spinoff shows currently in development.

As per USA Today, one of those projects, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, is an animated series slated to premiere in 2026. Set between the events of Season 2 and 3, the show will revisit familiar territory in Hawkins and feature the return of core characters such as Eleven, Max, Lucas, Dustin, Will, and Hopper. However, a new cast will voice the roles.

The animated series will feature a voice cast that includes Odessa A'zion, who is coming off a breakout year following notable roles in Marty Supreme and I Love LA.