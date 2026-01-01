Stranger Things: Tales from '85 - What to know about the series spinoff so far
Netflix hints at future projects in the Stranger Things universe after the series finale. An animated spinoff titled Stranger Things: Tales from '85.
Even as Stranger Things has officially drawn to a close, Netflix is signaling that the story may not be over just yet. The hit series' long-awaited finale has already streamed, bringing the main storyline to an end, but executives have indicated the streamer is leaving room for future projects set within the Stranger Things universe, as reported by USA Today.
All about Stranger Things: Tales from '85
The Stranger Things universe has already stretched far beyond the original series, branching into video games, novels, and even a Broadway stage production, with at least two separate spinoff shows currently in development.
As per USA Today, one of those projects, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, is an animated series slated to premiere in 2026. Set between the events of Season 2 and 3, the show will revisit familiar territory in Hawkins and feature the return of core characters such as Eleven, Max, Lucas, Dustin, Will, and Hopper. However, a new cast will voice the roles.
The animated series will feature a voice cast that includes Odessa A'zion, who is coming off a breakout year following notable roles in Marty Supreme and I Love LA.
Synopsis
Netflix's synopsis read, “Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85,' an epic new animated series.”
About the other Stranger Things spin-off series
A second Stranger Things spinoff is also in development and will be live-action, though details about its storyline remain tightly under wraps. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have said the concept has been in place for years, offering only cryptic hints. No date has yet been announced for the Stranger Things spinoff.