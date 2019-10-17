e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

13 parrots were produced before a court in Delhi. Here’s why

The parrots were later released and sent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Image shows parrots, taken to a Delhi court, inside a cage.
Image shows parrots, taken to a Delhi court, inside a cage. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Thirteen parrots were produced before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday. Later they were released and sent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. These parrots were recovered from a Uzbek national on Tuesday, October 15.

The Uzbek national was allegedly trying to smuggle them to Tashkent. He was arrested by the CISF personnel from Delhi airport during the security check. The accused had hidden these parrots in different shoe boxes.

The Uzbek national was also produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody till October 30. Advocate P. C. Sharma was representing the Customs in the case.

The news made its way onto Twitter too and this is how people reacted:

Previously, a similar incident piqued people’s interest. Federal authorities at John F. Kennedy Airport, the USA, on June 20 arrested a man who was trying to smuggle 34 live birds. The smuggler hid the birds inside individual plastic hair curlers in his carry-on luggage and tried to board the plane. He was trying to smuggle birds worth $100,000 to sell them for singing competitions.

Also Read | Exotic species of snakes and lizards seized at Chennai airport. See pics

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:12 IST

tags
top news
‘Maharashtra hit by grave economic slowdown,’ says Manmohan Singh
‘Maharashtra hit by grave economic slowdown,’ says Manmohan Singh
Rs 4,000 fine for odd-even violation, vehicles with school children exempt
Rs 4,000 fine for odd-even violation, vehicles with school children exempt
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘You have to ask Modi ji and Pak PM’: Ganguly on Indo-Pak cricketing ties
‘You have to ask Modi ji and Pak PM’: Ganguly on Indo-Pak cricketing ties
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News