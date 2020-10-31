A little confused about what you should be for Halloween? Let Netflix India’s star sign inspired post help you out

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:50 IST

It is no lie that Halloween is a fun holiday but sometimes it can be a little frustrating. After all, deciding one’s costume is no child’s play, especially when there are so many fictional characters from TV shows and movies that one wants to dress up as. Amidst all this, it is also essential to choose an outfit that is relatively easy to assemble and offers immense freedom for movement. If you’re someone who is facing the dilemma of not having found their perfect Halloween look and are seeking some last-minute help, then look no further. Netflix India’s post has many suggestions for anyone struggling to decide what they should be this Halloween.

Posted from Netflix India’s official Instagram account, this image was shared on October 31. “Who should you dress up as for Halloween, based on your sign,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The image is divided into 12 slots. Each box shows a fictional character, or in Gemini’s case characters. The name of the star sign that should dress up each fictional figure is written at the bottom of every snapshot.

If you’re a Taurus, then you should dress up as a Demogorgon from Stranger Things. But you’re a Scorpio then Sherlock Holmes may be a good shout.

Check out the image below to see what it says about your star sign:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 67,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “I like the fact that you have Sherlock as a Scorpio”.

Another individual wrote, “OMG.... I’m crying.... first time I am happy about being a Libra”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

