Anand Mahindra posts hilarious TikTok video to explain how the world may change after coronavirus

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:31 IST

Domestic dogs have often been called a man’s best friend. And what’s a best friend if not someone who can assist you in times of dire need?

This ‘awww’ inspiring TikTok which was shared by business-tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter has been going viral, with more than 78,400 views. The video was shared as a response to Mahindra’s initial tweet which asked his 7.4 million followers how the spread of novel coronavirus would change the way in which the world worked. The tycoon himself listed a few changes, such as increase in work-from-home culture and reduction in air travel leading to reduction in CO2 emissions. Twitter users themselves gave well thought responses. For instance, one person said that personal hygiene may improve because of repeated PSAs; while another stated that time spent with family may increase as people decide to stay in more often.

However, the award for the best response, according to Mahindra himself, goes to this little pupper helping his human grocery shop as people stay in isolation further, given the threat of infection.

I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset’ due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch! 😊 pic.twitter.com/N1xDsjDmPj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2020

If that video made you scrunch up your face in admiration, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is how Twitter reacted:

While low-levels of Covid-19 were found in one dog in Hong Kong, pets are not affected by this disease according to medical experts interviewed by CNN. The virus can live above the skin of our furry friends but it is unlikely to harm their health. This makes them perfect delivery persons during the current health crisis. And if you’ve ever wanted to adopt a pet, we cannot think of a better time to do so than now!