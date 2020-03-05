e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra posts hilarious TikTok video to explain how the world may change after coronavirus

Anand Mahindra posts hilarious TikTok video to explain how the world may change after coronavirus

This ‘awww’ inspiring TikTok which was shared by business-tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter has been going viral, with more than 78,400 views.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:31 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This little furry helper is the answer to Anand Mahindra’s question about how the world will change after coronavirus.
This little furry helper is the answer to Anand Mahindra’s question about how the world will change after coronavirus.(Anand Mahindra/official Twitter)
         

Domestic dogs have often been called a man’s best friend. And what’s a best friend if not someone who can assist you in times of dire need?

This ‘awww’ inspiring TikTok which was shared by business-tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter has been going viral, with more than 78,400 views. The video was shared as a response to Mahindra’s initial tweet which asked his 7.4 million followers how the spread of novel coronavirus would change the way in which the world worked. The tycoon himself listed a few changes, such as increase in work-from-home culture and reduction in air travel leading to reduction in CO2 emissions. Twitter users themselves gave well thought responses. For instance, one person said that personal hygiene may improve because of repeated PSAs; while another stated that time spent with family may increase as people decide to stay in more often.

However, the award for the best response, according to Mahindra himself, goes to this little pupper helping his human grocery shop as people stay in isolation further, given the threat of infection.

If that video made you scrunch up your face in admiration, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is how Twitter reacted:

While low-levels of Covid-19 were found in one dog in Hong Kong, pets are not affected by this disease according to medical experts interviewed by CNN. The virus can live above the skin of our furry friends but it is unlikely to harm their health. This makes them perfect delivery persons during the current health crisis. And if you’ve ever wanted to adopt a pet, we cannot think of a better time to do so than now!

tags
top news
Hang Delhi gangrape convicts at 5:30 am on March 20, Delhi court orders in fourth death warrant
Hang Delhi gangrape convicts at 5:30 am on March 20, Delhi court orders in fourth death warrant
Will surrender, says Tahir Hussain wanted in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder
Will surrender, says Tahir Hussain wanted in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Interest rate on provident fund cut to 8.5% for this year, says labour minister
Interest rate on provident fund cut to 8.5% for this year, says labour minister
India’s $476 billion firepower may arrest rupee’s ‘panic’ drop
India’s $476 billion firepower may arrest rupee’s ‘panic’ drop
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
BMW 2020 X1 facelift launched to hot up entry-level luxury SUV segment
BMW 2020 X1 facelift launched to hot up entry-level luxury SUV segment
You’ll never guess which phone MI6 agents are using in No Time to Die
You’ll never guess which phone MI6 agents are using in No Time to Die
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news