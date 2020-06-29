Boy dancing to popular Govinda numbers impresses many including Raveena Tandon

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:41 IST

There’s no dearth of talent in our country and this video of a boy with impressive dancing skills proves that. A video shared on Twitter shows the kid dancing to some of actor Govinda’s popular numbers and to say he’s incredible is an understatement.

The video was shared by lyricist Manoj Muntashir on July 26 and it has since collected over 1.5 million views. Calling the boy’s talent astonishing, he requested people to share the video so that more and more people can witness his gift. In another tweet, Muntashir also requested people to help him find the boy and promised to help him with dance training.

The clip shows the boy dancing to Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, and Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha among other popular tracks. Watching him perform is complete treat and chances are you’ll be clapping for him by the end of the video. Take a look:

Along with all those views, the video has also received over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 28,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have shared comments on the video. The video also caught the attention of actor Raveena Tandon who tweeted about the talented boy:

Looking for this talent ! Can some one give information about this child ??? https://t.co/YJuNHbRFD6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 29, 2020

Many others have also posted praise for the boy and his talent.

“This boy is really talented,” wrote an individual. “This kid is a prodigy! Somebody please train him,” commented another. “Superb performance,” posted a third.

The boy was later identified as Aman Kumar Raj from Jharkhand. A video shared on YouTube by his dance teacher Akash shows the clip had been shared back in April.

What do you think of Aman and his dance performance?

