Home / It's Viral / Breathtaking pink Forked Fanwort bloom in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Seen the pictures yet?

Breathtaking pink Forked Fanwort bloom in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Seen the pictures yet?

Forked Fanwort is a type of aquatic plant.

Nov 25, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows people looking at the Forked Fanwort covered water body.
The image shows people looking at the Forked Fanwort covered water body.
         

There is no greater artist than nature. Period. These images, shared on Twitter, which show beautiful pink-coloured Forked Fanwort flowers adoring a water body in Kerala’s Kozhikode prove that yet again. The pictures capture a huge area, almost as far as your eyes can see, covered in bright pink.

“In an Unbelievable sight, a river in Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi near Perambra turned pink with millions of Forked Fanwort flowers, an aquatic plant. It is known locally as ‘mullan payal’,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing these incredible images. If these pictures don’t make you gasp in wonder, we don’t know what will.

“A River in Kerala has turned pink with these breathtakingly beautiful forked fanwort flowers,” expressed another and shared a picture.

News agency ANI also gave people the chance to have a look at the amazingly beautiful scene by sharing some images. “Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant,” they tweeted.

What do you think of the river of pink?

