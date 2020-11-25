Breathtaking pink Forked Fanwort bloom in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Seen the pictures yet?

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:57 IST

There is no greater artist than nature. Period. These images, shared on Twitter, which show beautiful pink-coloured Forked Fanwort flowers adoring a water body in Kerala’s Kozhikode prove that yet again. The pictures capture a huge area, almost as far as your eyes can see, covered in bright pink.

“In an Unbelievable sight, a river in Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi near Perambra turned pink with millions of Forked Fanwort flowers, an aquatic plant. It is known locally as ‘mullan payal’,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing these incredible images. If these pictures don’t make you gasp in wonder, we don’t know what will.

@madversity In an Unbelievable sight, a river in Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi near Perambra turned pink with millions of Forked Fanwort flowers, an aquatic plant. is known locally as ‘mullan payal’. #PinkRiver pic.twitter.com/upckRtZmUQ

Incredible india — DrMadhuTeckchandani (@msteckchandani) November 25, 2020

“A River in Kerala has turned pink with these breathtakingly beautiful forked fanwort flowers,” expressed another and shared a picture.

A River In Kerala Has Turned Pink With These Breathtakingly Beautiful Forked Fanwort Flowers#calicut #Kerala pic.twitter.com/PUFJxQUAxb — Muhammed Ansif P (@p_ansif) November 25, 2020

News agency ANI also gave people the chance to have a look at the amazingly beautiful scene by sharing some images. “Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant,” they tweeted.

Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant.



(23.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/XLIZBpbovz — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

What do you think of the river of pink?

