Children’s Day 2019: These videos of kids will remind you of your childhood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:27 IST

Children’s Day is a special day to celebrate the rays of sunshine in our lives. This special day is celebrated on November 14 every year. Earlier, the day was observed on November 20 along with other countries of the world. However, the date was changed in 1956 after the death of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Since then, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nehru.

This day is all about celebrating and pampering the little bundles of joy in our lives. But, what about those who have crossed the threshold of childhood and are now adults? For those, we have collected some videos that perfectly capture different moods of kids. Who knows, one of the video can wake up the little kid inside you too.

Little girl dressed as Sita

A video shared last month ended up being a source of happiness for many. It shows a young girl, dressed as Sita, dancing to the tune of music. The little kid and her cuteness-filled moves left many amused. The video aptly captures the carefree nature of kids.

Why maa Sitha so happy ??? 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cfes0SH6pi — Subash இனி (@swamisaranamm) October 12, 2019

Boy fights ‘huge’ spider

Curious but courageous - that’s how you may describe a video which shows a kid getting into a fight with a huge ‘spider’. Have you ever done something like this?

Girl lip-syncing perfectly

Next in line is a video of a little girl lip-syncing to a popular Haryanvi song. What make this video so amusing? It’s the dramatic expressions of the girl. After all, most of us have memories of being dramatic as kids. In fact, it also impressed actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Boy imitates dance moves

Imitation is often something many kids engage in, and this video captures that perfectly. It shows a boy trying to imitate the dance steps of Michael Jackson. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you amazed.

my brother thinks he’s michael jackson and he got a jacket to match🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/IOVPaUzio9 — kalie (@KalieTafoya) August 13, 2019

Which clip from this Children’s Day 2019 compilation reminds you of your childhood?