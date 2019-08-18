Cop saves choking baby in dramatic video, Internet calls her a ‘hero’

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:02 IST

Not all heroes wear capes and a video - that has recently surfaced on social media - proves the same. The clip shows Officer Melissa Carey saving a two-week-old after the infant choked and stopped breathing. Thankfully, the baby is presently doing fine.

Shared on both Facebook and Twitter by Danville VA Police department, the post has tugged at heartstrings of many and after seeing the clip there is a chance that you may feel the same way.

Officer Melissa Carey was “casually” eating lunch at a restaurant, when a waitress asked for her help about a choking baby in a nearby table. Quickly she “ran over, took the child, and immediately began first aid.” Later, the mother of the baby said, “If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here.”

Take a look at the heartening video:

Casually eating lunch-to saving a baby's life-all in the day's work of a law enforcement officer. Today Off. Melissa Carey rescued a two-week-old who was choking and had stopped breathing. The mother stated that, "If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here." pic.twitter.com/hKWALL8TNr — Danville VA Police (@DanvillePD) August 13, 2019

Overwhelmed netizens couldn’t stop commenting about the officer’s quick gesture. There were many who called her a “hero.”

“Yes she’s a Hero! Thank you Melissa and the DPD and Fire and Rescue!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you for your service and for saving this precious little one!” commented another. “Thank God she was there,” wrote a third.

What do you think about this officer’s gesture?

