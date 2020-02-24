e-paper
Genius shoe shopping hack goes viral, leaves online shoppers impressed

The video shows the woman using a tiny cut-out of herself and placing it over various shoes listed on a website. One by one, she places her cut-out above various styles of shoes to see which one suits her the best.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video shared on Facebook shows a woman displaying said hack that's leaving people extremely impressed.(Facebook/ ZM)
         

Shopping online can be both therapeutic and tedious. Ask anyone who loves to shop online and they’ll tell you the tough part is finding the right style of an item to suit one perfectly. Most people are spoilt for choice and find it very difficult to choose the item that just perfect. If you’re among these people, this genius hack may offer some much needed respite.

A video shared on Facebook shows a woman displaying said hack that’s leaving people extremely impressed. The video shows the woman using a tiny cut-out of herself and placing it over various shoes listed on a website. One by one, she places her cut-out above various styles of shoes to see which one suits her the best.

“Megan’s online shoe shopping trick is too good,” says the caption posted on Facebook by ZM, a radio station in New Zealand. Take a look:

Since being shared on February 15, the video has collected some 46,000 comments, over 14,000 reactions and more than 2,600 shares - and counting. People have posted a ton of comments about the hack.

“I’ll print one out of me sitting to make my furniture shopping easier,” says a Facebook user. “I do that. It’s the best hack ever, its genius,” says another. “How to choose a birthday outfit... step 1,” says a third. “OMG this is a game changer,” says a fourth.

What do you think about this hack?

