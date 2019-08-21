e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

German city offers 1 million euros to anyone who proves it doesn’t exist

The idea that Bielefeld doesn’t exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the Internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BERLIN
City officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.
City officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence. (AP)
         

A German city that’s been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn’t really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that’s true.

Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are “no limits to creativity” for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

The idea that Bielefeld doesn’t exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the Internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 18:38 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss