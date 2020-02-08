e-paper
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people

The biker escapes serious injury of being hit by the elephant by mere seconds.

Feb 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered over 26,400 views and shocked reactions from netizens.
The clip has garnered over 26,400 views and shocked reactions from netizens.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

Several instances of humans helping or rescuing wild animals can be found on social media. But along with that, shocking videos of people disrespecting these animals can also be seen. Case in point, a clip posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan about such disregard of the nature is enraging netizens.

Posted on Twitter, the 36-second-long clip shows a biker recklessly riding past a tusker. The road behind, is seen to be blocked for the elephant to pass. The biker escapes serious injury of being hit by the elephant by mere seconds.

Kaswan shows his irritation regarding such rash behaviour in his tweet. “Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory,” he tweeted.

Kaswan also posted a message of caution requesting everyone to never attempt such an impulsive feat.

Posted on February 7, the clip has garnered over 26,400 views and shocked reactions from netizens.

Recently, an elephant calf got stuck between two huge rock boulders, the locals along with the forest department officials rushed to its rescue.

What do you think about this hasty biker?

Also read | Elephants show ‘how to cross road safely’. Seen the video yet?

