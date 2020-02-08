Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people

it-s-viral

Several instances of humans helping or rescuing wild animals can be found on social media. But along with that, shocking videos of people disrespecting these animals can also be seen. Case in point, a clip posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan about such disregard of the nature is enraging netizens.

Posted on Twitter, the 36-second-long clip shows a biker recklessly riding past a tusker. The road behind, is seen to be blocked for the elephant to pass. The biker escapes serious injury of being hit by the elephant by mere seconds.

Kaswan shows his irritation regarding such rash behaviour in his tweet. “Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory,” he tweeted.

Kaswan also posted a message of caution requesting everyone to never attempt such an impulsive feat.

You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever. pic.twitter.com/CbL0e3gCDj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

Posted on February 7, the clip has garnered over 26,400 views and shocked reactions from netizens.

Humans the most dangerous animals on this earth — Ajit (@aju_tl) February 7, 2020

At times Humans can be the "most uncivilized animal" on Earth, after that the blame will come on the Wild Animals as well as the staff managing & protecting the wild! — Emp Aryan Tscherma (@scheevm) February 8, 2020

Sometimes people can be so stupid and show complete disregard to safety! — Aniruddha Gupte (@anigupte) February 7, 2020

Unfortunately many such incidents of flouting the set rules take place everyday in India..and people think it's adventure and feel good with false pride that they have achieved something!! Most of us need behavioural cleaning 😡#behaviour — BR Prasad (@br_prasad) February 8, 2020

Recently, an elephant calf got stuck between two huge rock boulders, the locals along with the forest department officials rushed to its rescue.

What do you think about this hasty biker?

