Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Mumbai welcomes 2020 at Gateway of India

Jan 01, 2020 15:50 IST
Asian News International
Mumbai
Gateway of India
Gateway of India(HT Photo)
         

People welcomed 2020 here by watching the first sunrise of the year at the Gateway of India on Wednesday morning.

“I had come to shoot the rising sun at the Gateway of India. There is a new feeling every year. I hope for the best in the new year. This time it is a bit cold in Mumbai which is unexpected,” Om Singh, a city resident said.

“I have come from Varanasi. Watching the first sunrise here was a novel experience,” Rani Singh, a tourist said.

“Watching the first sunrise of 2020 was a mystic experience. My best wishes to everyone on this occasion,” Ruchika, another city resident said.

