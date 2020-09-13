Netflix India’s ‘wanna feel old’ post takes people by surprise. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:28 IST

If you have been around the Internet for long or even a considerable amount of time, you may be aware of the “feel old yet” posts. These draw a comparison between two images or videos, one old and one new, to remind people of how many years have passed in between. Netflix India’s latest post falls in the same category, but it has now captured people’s attention for a whole different reason.

“Tu kitni badal gayi hai re [You have changed so much],” they wrote and tagged actor Ahsaas Channa while sharing a video that is divided into two parts. One part shows a character played by Channa as a child in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the other shows a scene from the actor’s latest web series Girls Hostel. The words “Wanna feel old?” also appear on the screen.

The two snippets from years apart may indeed remind you of the time which have passed. However, it also took people by surprise after they discovered that Channa who played the role of a little boy in the film is, in reality, a girl.

However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the video shared by Netflix India on Instagram.

Channa commented on the video and wrote “You guysssssss, this made me so happy and nostalgic.” There were some tweeple who expressed how the video made them sentimental. A few also reminisced about the actor’s character in the film and the web series, while some praised her skills.

Most, however, wrote that they were unaware that she was a girl who played the character of a boy.

“The biggest scam of the decade,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ye ladka ldki tha ... I mean [The boy was a girl],” commented another. “Hamare sath to bachpan me hi dhokha ho gaya tha [We were conned in our childhood],” joked a third. “Sochte the ki vo kitne masoom the, kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte,” wittily wrote another mention a line from the popular song Dekhte Dekhte.

Did the video make you feel old? Or has the revelation left you surprised? Or both?

Also Read | Comments on Netflix India’s latest ‘wrong answers only’ post may leave you in fits