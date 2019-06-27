Orangutans play with water to beat European heatwave. Watch video

Orangutans at a Vienna zoo got buckets of water, lemurs in Rome enjoyed fruit icicles and a polar bear took to a pool in Germany as much of Europe sweltered on Tuesday in an early summer heat wave.

Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the continent over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said more than half of France is on alert for high temperatures and the hot weather is expected to last until the end of the week.

Meanwhile, public service announcements on TV and in the Metro urged people to drink water and keep an eye out for isolated older neighbours.

The message was echoed by the Red Cross federation’s regional health coordinator for Europe. “The coming days will be challenging for a lot of people, but especially older people, young children, and people with underlying illnesses or limited mobility,” said Dr. Davron Mukhamadiev. “Our message this week is simple: look after yourself, your family and your neighbours,” he said. “A phone call or a knock on the door could save a life.”

At Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna, keeper Fredi Maier said staff members were trying hard to provide some heat relief to orangutan trio Vladimir, Sol and Mota. “The best way to do this is with water,” he said. “Here they get water buckets but also hoses with holes in them so the water sprays like a garden hose. And they’re loving it.”

The zoo also shared a video of the orangutans playing with water. Shared on June 25 on Facebook, the video has amassed about 94,000 views - and counting.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 12:00 IST