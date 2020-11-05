Pic of car with snowmobile strapped to roof leaves netizens amused

it-s-viral

“Don’t try this at home,” reads a post shared on Facebook by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The warning was shared after officials spotted a car with a snowmobile strapped to its roof. A picture of the car shared along with the warning has been collecting several reactions.

“Our friends at the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile,” says the post. “If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” it says further.

The image shows the snowmobile strapped to the roof sideways.

Shared on November 2, the post has collected over 5,300 shares and more than 2,500 reactions along with lots of varied reactions.

“A++ for creativity! Those Corollas have a lot more cargo space than many people think!” wrote an individual. “How did they even get that on the roof?!” wondered another. To this, someone replied, “I think it started with hold my beer”.

“I applaud the ‘can do’ spirit,” a Facebook user posted. “Should’ve had it the long way. Amateur,” commented another.