Prank gone wrong: Bengaluru YouTubers dress up as ghosts to scare people, get arrested. Watch

A video of the men dressed up as ghosts prank has also surfaced on the Internet.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Image shows a man dressed as ghost.
Image shows a man dressed as ghost. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In what seems to be a prank gone horribly wrong for a group of youngsters in Bengaluru, police have arrested seven people on Tuesday for allegedly dressing up as ghosts and trying to scare people in the city at night. According to the police, the incident took place in Sharifana Nagar area of Yashwanthpur on Monday night.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the youngsters can be seen dressed as ghosts, wearing masks and clothes with blood-like stains, and scaring people on the road.

News agency ANI also took to Twitter to share the incident with netizens.

People had a lot to say about this ghost prank gone wrong. While some dropped hilarious comments, a few pointed that the men should be punished. Here’s how they reacted:

“Seven persons, identified as Shaan Malik, Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Syed Nabeel, Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke peace of breach), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” DCP North Shahikumar said on Tuesday.

All the arrested men have been released on bail.

