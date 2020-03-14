Teacher uses pepper and soap to teach kids about importance of hand wash. You can show it to your child too

In the present coronavirus outbreak hand wash is considered as one of the essential preventative measures. In fact, authorities of different countries are also releasing Public Service Announcement (PSA) videos to emphasis on the importance of good hygiene. Amid these, a video of a teacher explaining students about the necessity of hand wash has gained people’s appreciation.

“The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher,” captioned a Twitter user and shared the video.

In the video, two plates are kept on a table. One is a white plate with water and pepper flakes denoting virus, the other is a dish filled with soap water. Using the dishes, she skillfully explains the students how they can keep the virus away using soap. Take a look at how she does that:

The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher, SOUND ON: (h/t u/beep_boop_doot) pic.twitter.com/12m3YWjPub — Lee Trott (@MC372) March 13, 2020

Since being shared a day back, the video quickly went viral and has garnered over 4.6 million views till now – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than three lakh likes and close to 1.2 lakh retweets.

From appreciating the teacher to praising her cleverness, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few wrote that the sound of the kids’ amazement in the video is the best sound ever. Then there were some who expressed that they were also amazed as the flakes moved – just like the kids.

“I just love that sound of audible wonder and amazement,” wrote a Twitter user. “The kids: HOW DID IT MOVE? Me, a grown young adult: HOW DID IT MOVE?!?” commented another. “It’s a fantastic demonstration on how soap does carry away germs. I bet the next lesson was proper hand washing technique. These kids have an excellent teacher,” wrote a third.

My grown ass when I seen the pepper move pic.twitter.com/nX6LngN2NX — KobeGaveNiggas81forFun (@Lordrvndy_) March 13, 2020

What do you think of this teaching technique?

