Home / Jaipur / 32-year-old woman strangled to death inside a guest house in Rajasthan: Police

32-year-old woman strangled to death inside a guest house in Rajasthan: Police

The hotel staff members called the police, who informed the father of the deceased and handed over the body after post-mortem.

jaipur Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Jaipur
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death on Saturday
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death on Saturday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death on Saturday in a guest house here in Rajasthan, police said. The boy who was staying with her in the room is absconding.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Manoj Choudhary said that the woman was a native of Gunsi village of Tonk district. “She had come with a 20-year-old man, Ramkalyan Gurjar, who also hails from Tonk district on Thursday. Both had submitted their ID cards in the guest house located at Chitrakoot colony,” he said

“On Friday, the two went for sightseeing in Jaipur. They came back late. Around 5 am the gate of their room was closed from outside. When a guest house staffer knocked on the door, nobody opened the gate and when he went inside, he saw that the woman was lying on the floor and Gurjrar was not inside the room,” Choudhary said.

The hotel staff members called the police, who informed the father of the deceased and handed over the body after post-mortem.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report and the FSL report. The motive of the murder is not clear so far. We are trying to trace the location of the man. Further investigation is on,” Choudhary added.

Jaipur News