5% reservation for more backward classes in Rajasthan judicial service

The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent, an official statement said.

jaipur Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jaipur
The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya.
The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya. (Getty Images/iStockphoto(Representative Image))
         

The Rajasthan government has approved 5% reservation to the ‘more backward classes’, including Gurjars, in the state judicial service, according to a statement.

The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent, an official statement said.

Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time so that they can get 5% reservation in the state judicial service instead of one per cent.

The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya.

