Huge evacuation exercise underway in Rajasthan as stranded people rush home

A total of 45,287 labourers have been sent to various states and 57,521 Rajasthanis have returned home over the past few days.

jaipur Updated: May 02, 2020 23:03 IST
Sachin Saini| Edited by: Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Till date, a total of 45,287 labourers have been sent to various states and 57,521 Rajasthanis have returned, most of them from Gujarat (45,789) while 1,225 have been sent back to that state.
Evacuation of stranded workers and students from Rajasthan has picked up steam with over 2,000 people including leaving the state through Shramik Special trains in the last 24 hours. Two more trains will be leaving Saturday for Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Surat (Ahmadabad), a senior state government official said.

A special train left Kota for Jarkhand’s capital Ranchi carrying 942 students and the second train carrying 1,187 labourers left for Patna after ensuring strict compliance of social distancing.

“A train from Kota to Dhanbad and another from Pali to Surat will be leaving tonight,” he said.

Around 27,000 labourers have been sent to Madhya Pradesh and 4,762 were evacuated from that state.

Similarly, 6,200 migrant labourers have been sent to Punjab and 453 were brought back.

Over 2,500 labourers have been sent to Haryana and 876 have arrived from the state. A total of 2,178 labourers have been sent to Uttar Pradesh and 2,680 will be sent on Sunday. About 300 labourers have left for Uttarakhand and another 70 will be leaving.

“The state government is making arrangements to send students studying at coaching institutes in Kota. Till date, 27,893 students have been sent to various states through buses. On Sunday, 700 will leave for Orissa. A train carrying students has left for Ranchi,” he said. Now 15,000 students of Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and other states are there in Kota,” he said.

The pilgrims stuck in Ajmer are also being sent and till date, 1,159 have been sent home. He said there are 2,700 pilgrims from different states still stranded in Ajmer.

Seventeen 17 buses carrying 222 migrants from Assam have reached Rajasthan. “Around 250 labourers and migrants will leave from West Bengal for Rajasthan. Over 600 people want to travel by personal vehicle for which passes are being arranged,” he said.

The official said over 13 lakh labourers/migrants have registered through call centres, portals etc, either to return Rajasthan or move to their respective hometown from the state.

